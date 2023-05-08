The defendants faced charges including murder, allowing the death of a child, robbery, inflicting grevious bodily harm, and child sex offences.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

Kyle Bevan

Kyle Bevan murdered two-year-old Lola James. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Kyle Bevan was found guilty of murdering two-year-old Lola James.

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, had denied a charge of murder, claiming that the family dog had knocked Lola down the stairs on July 17, 2020.

Lola died in hospital four days later.

The jury heard Lola suffered 101 visible injuries from Bevan’s abuse. Her ultimately fatal injuries were described as being the severity you would see in a car crash or a fall from a great height.

Sentencing Bevan, Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said: “This was a sustained, deliberate and very violent attack. The attack was completely unprovoked.”

Bevan was jailed for life, and will serve a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Sinead James

Sinead James was found guilty of allowing her daughter's death. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Sinead James was found guilty of allowing the death of her daughter Lola.

The jury heard that James initially thought of Kyle Bevan as “her protector”, having just got out of a domestic abuse relationship. She maintained she didn’t think that Bevan would be a danger to her children, despite several incidents involving them being injured in his care.

The court heard James had “failed to take any steps to protect Lola James” from Bevan.

Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said: “She prioritised the relationship with Kyle Bevan over concern for her children.”

James, 30, of Neyland, was jailed for six years.

Steven Farmer

Steven Farmer was caught asking a '12-year-old girl' for oral sex and for explicit photographs. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Steven Farmer was caught by an undercover officer asking who he thought was a 12-year-old girl for oral sex.

He asked the ‘girl’ multiple times for naked photographs, offering her “£10 a picture”, and offered to meet up – including at her house if her parents were not home.

Police raided his Tregaron home on July 28, and officers found he had also sent the ‘girl’ pornography, as well as a picture of an erect penis which he said was his.

Farmer, now 26, of Rowton in Telford, was jailed for three years for attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity, and received six month sentences for each of the other offences, running concurrently.

He must also register as a sex offender for life, and was made the subject of a life-long sexual harm prevention order.

Philip Harris

Philip Harris attacked a man outside a pub, and a woman on two occasions. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Philip Harris launched a “truly horrific” and “cowardly” attack on a man outside a Cardigan pub on December 1.

The man had confronted Harris after the defendant spat on the windscreen of the car the man was in.

Harris pushed him to the ground, and kicked him multiple times to the head and torse.

The man suffered a bleed on the brain, a fractured nasal bones, fractures to two teeth, and bruising.

A woman tried to push Harris away and he pushed her to the ground. She got up and hit Harris, and the pair then grappled until they were separated and he went back inside the pub.

The court heard that, on March 16, Harris visited the same woman’s house, and grabbed her by the arm saying ‘You’re coming with me’.

Harris, 60, of Gwbert, was handed a three year and five month sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He also received three-month and two month sentences, both concurrent, for the two battery offences against the woman.

The male victim was awarded a seven-year restraining order against Harris.

Jack Jones

Jack Jones, 23, was found to have contacted children between the ages of nine and 14 on Instagram and sent them sexually explicit messages from April 2019 to August last year.

Police raided Jones’ home after reports from the mums of a 14-year-old and a nine-year-old, seizing several of his devices.

This uncovered a further 14-year-old he was messaging.

While on bail and under investigation for those offences, Jones sent explicit messages to another nine-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Officers also found five indecent pictures and videos, the most serious of which involved a video of a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 performing a sex act on herself.

Jones, who’s listed address was HMP Parc Prison, must register as a sex offender indefinitely, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the rest of his life.

Judge Geraint Walters sentenced Jones to a total of 12 years in prison.

Lisa Sture

Lisa Sture was high on crack cocaine and Valium when she spat at and bit police officers, telling them that she had a contagious disease.

The court heard that after Sture, 32, of Long Mains in Pembroke, had been arrested on March 21 last year, she was put into the back of a police vehicle.

She spat at an officer, shouting that she had Hepatitis C and kicked out at officers.

When they arrived at Haverfordwest Police Station, Sture had been spitting inside the van and repeating that she had Hepatitis C, and started spitting at officers as she left the vehicle.

An officer went to put a spit guard on her and Sture bit that officer’s hand.

Sture admitted two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and a charge of criminal damage.

Judge Catherine Richards sentenced Sture to five months in prison and activated four months of a suspended sentence – handed to her in January last year for assaulting an emergency worker – giving a total nine month sentence.

Emyr Anthony

Emyr Anthony was caught in Cross Hands after being snared by a decoy online. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Emyr Anthony was snared as he tried to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old boy in Cross Hands.

On March 7 and 8 this year, Emyr Anthony messaged who he thought was a teenage boy – but was in fact a decoy account.

The defendant told the decoy he “likes kissing, cuddling, masturbating and sucking”, and “would go slowly” with the decoy. He also asked for a “sexy photograph”, before arranging to meet in Cross Hands.

He was arrested on March 8 at the meeting spot.

Anthony, of Hawthorn Avenue in Gorseinon, was jailed for two years for arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and was handed a concurrent six-month sentence for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He was told he must register as a sex offender for 10 years, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

Anthony Bentley

Anthony Bentley robbed his local newsagents after stealing more than £200 of electrical and home goods from B&M.

Bentley, of Meyrick Street, entered Spencers Newsagents on Bush Street in Pembroke Dock three times on April 1, and on the third time “went straight behind the till and acted aggressively towards the member of staff”.

Bentley grabbed £280 in cash from the till.

He was arrested at a nearby less than an hour later, after police officers found him hiding in a bedroom wardrobe. He had £60 on him as well as a silver wrap on the table containing brown powder – thought to be heroin.

The court heard that, at the B&M store in Pembroke Dock on January 27, Bentley loaded a trolley with electrical and home items – including a microwave, a soup maker, a George Foreman grill, and bedding – totalling £229.56.

He pushed the trolley straight past the tills and out to his car, where he was “was verbally aggressive” towards the member of staff who confronted him, and said his wife was in the store with a receipt.

Bentley then pushed the trolley towards the member of staff and got in his vehicle.

Judge Huw Rees sentenced Bentley to four years and eleven months for the robbery from the newsagents, and six months, running concurrently, for the theft from B&M.

Judge Rees commended the bravery of the member of staff throughout the robbery.