Officers carried out a targeted search on Guy Bedford on Monday, January 30, after they suspected his was in possession of the Class A drugs.

He was found to have 57 grams of cocaine in his underpants, which had an estimated street value of £5,700.

He was arrested at a roundabout near Whitland.

Bedford, 26, of North Court, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, May 5, where his barrister indicated he would be pleading guilty to intending to supplying a "large amount" of the drugs.

Bedford will remain in custody in Swansea until Friday, May 26, when he will return to court to enter a plea and to be sentenced.