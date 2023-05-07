Thomas Picton, 38, of Chestnut Way, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, May 5.

He faced several offences against the same woman, all dated April 3.

Picton denied battery and threatening with an offensive weapon – a razor blade – in a private place.

He also denied having an article with a blade or point – referring to the razor blade – on Rectory Avenue in Milford Haven.

He pleaded guilty to damaging the woman’s phone.

Jon Tarrant, representing Picton, said the defendant had the razor blade with him as he was leaving with all his belongings from a property where he had been staying temporarily.

He said it was not a cut throat razor, and he had the handle for the blade on him when he was stopped – although they weren’t attached.

Judge Paul Thomas set a trial date of August 2. Picton was remanded in to custody.