The defendants had their cases heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

SHERILEE CRAYFORD, 46, of Puncheston, was caught almost three times over the limit when behind the wheel.

Crayford was stopped travelling between Letterson and Puncheston on March 29.

She recorded 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when tested.

After pleading guilty, Crayford was fined £200 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

JANET PRICE, 62, of St Davids, has been banned from driving for 20 months after she was caught drink driving.

Price was stopped on Glasfryn in St Davids on March 26.

When breathalysed, she recorded 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She admitted the charge, and received a driving ban at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Price was also fined £150, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £60 surcharge.

GEORGE BEAN, 23, of Dwrbach in Fishguard, has been fined and banned from driving after being caught drink driving.

Bean was stopped on the A40 at Scleddau on April 9. He was tested, and recorded 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for a year at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Bean was fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.