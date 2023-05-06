One key component to help meet the goal of growing high quality forage is a successful programme of reseeding and sward rejuvenation.

Ceredigion RWAS Feature County Appeal - Sioe’r Cardis, are arranging a grass re-seeding demonstration event on Wednesday, June 14, at Aberystwyth University’s Trawsgoed Farm, SY23 4HS, between 2pm and 5pm.

The event, which is open to farmers, press and all interested parties, will provide a unique opportunity to view various grass re-seeding techniques and equipment.

Want to make sure all the latest farming news from Wales is delivered straight to your door? Subscribe to the print edition of Wales Farmer on 0800 052 0198.

Local contractors are kindly supporting the event by bringing their machinery to take part in the demonstration; ranging from disc drills and slot cutting drills through to combination machines that create a surface tilth and tined grass harrows.

The re-seeding event will be a prelude for the RWAS Sustainable Grass and Muck event which will be held next year on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Trawsgoed Farm.

Chair of the RWAS Sustainable Grass and Muck event, Wyn Evans, said: “The event will be a showcase of re-seeding techniques and will provide an insight into the practicalities and costs of re-seeding for farmers, this will be a unique opportunity and a chance to visit the site of the 2024 Sustainable Grass and Muck event.”

The committee are grateful for the support of Delaval and Germinal Seeds, who have agreed to be main sponsors of the 2024 event.

Refreshments will be available, to register your attendance, please email info@royalwelshgrasslandevent.com

For further details and updates on the re-seeding demonstration and the RWAS Sustainable Grass and Muck event follow the Facebook page ‘Ceredigion 2024 RWAS Sustainable Grass and Muck Event’.