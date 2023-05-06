Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Rebecca, known as Becki, who was driving an orange Ford Kuga Zetec.

An appeal from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Have you seen Rebecca, known as Becki, or do you have information that might help us find her ?

"Becki left her home in the Newcastle Emlyn area this morning in an orange Ford Kuga Zetec, registration number SR15 FWL.

"She is described as white, about 5ft 5inch tall, having shoulder length orangey-brown hair, usually worn in a bun.

"She was wearing black tank top, black legging and brown boots. She does not normally wear glasses.

"Please let us know if you have seen Becki or the vehicle."

The police can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20230506-092