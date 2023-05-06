Wet weather did not deter crowds from gathering at Pembroke Castle on Saturday to watch King Charles III's coronation ceremony on a large outdoor screen.

It was the start of a three-day celebration in the historic setting, with visitors gathering in the Outer Ward to watch the live broadcasts of all the events from London.

In addition, there was entertainment from Fiery Jack, including a circus workshop, a medieval games emporium and a circus skills walkabout. 

There were also fairground stalls and a royalty themed children's trail to follow around the castle grounds, with visitors invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnics.

Here are some pictures from Saturday, 6 May.

