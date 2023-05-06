It was the start of a three-day celebration in the historic setting, with visitors gathering in the Outer Ward to watch the live broadcasts of all the events from London.

In addition, there was entertainment from Fiery Jack, including a circus workshop, a medieval games emporium and a circus skills walkabout.

There were also fairground stalls and a royalty themed children's trail to follow around the castle grounds, with visitors invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnics.

Here are some pictures from Saturday, 6 May.

Braving the weather to watch the coronation on the big screen, (Image: Martin Cavaney)

People had to take precautions to keep dry, (Image: Martin Cavaney)

People watching the coronation at Pembroke Castle. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Enjoying the occasion at Pembroke Castle. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Enjoying a picnic during the coronation celebrations (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Watching the coronation on the big screen at Pembroke castle (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Martin Cavaney (Image: Martin Cavaney)