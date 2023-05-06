Nicola Lathey, who is from north Pembrokeshire but now lives in Cheltenham, was up before sunrise on Saturday, along with her daughter Jessica, 12, and aunty Helen, 75.

They arrived in The Mall in good time to secure their position, before the long wait for the King and Queen to leave Buckingham Palace, to cheers from the waiting crowds.

They watched on as Charles and Camilla waved to thousands of spectators lining the street, whilst leading figures joined members of the congregation in Westminster Abbey.

Huge Union flags and others from Commonwealth nations flew in The Mall and Charles and Camilla’s route was lined by guardsmen in distinctive red tunics and bearskins.

The Sovereign’s Escort was led by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment band, 48 horses and musicians with two drum horses Apollo and Atlas leading the way.

For Nicola, it was perhaps fitting that Apollo, who was raised at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw, had played such a prominent role in the procession.

Following were four divisions from the Household Cavalry with the King’s coach in the middle – two from the Blues and Royals taking the lead and Life Guards behind the carriage, with the farriers carrying their axes at the rear.

Nicola Lathey's view of the coronation procession (Image: Nicola Lathey)

Crowds had been building up in the capital since dawn with the streets around the procession route – The Mall, Admiralty Arch, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall and Parliament Square – thronged with people.

"We were awake at 3.50am ready to head into London, caught a taxi by 4.45am, ready to stand on The Mall for a few hours," Nicola told the Western Telegraph on Saturday.

"We were about five or six people back, having waited from 6am to see the procession, but we had a great view of it all, and came back to watch their return journey.

"King Charles and Camilla went past. He was looking, waving and smiling our way.

"The heavens opened and it has been very wet, but it was wonderful to experience all the pomp, it has been a fabulous day. I've not regretted it at all."

Nicola, Jessica and Helen also joined the sea of people as they gathered outside Buckingham Palace to see the King and Queen’s appearance on the balcony.

The royal family members also appeared to huge applause, before the military coronation flypast over The Mall signalled the end of an eventful day’s proceedings.

"We were right near the front," said Nicola. "It was unbelievable."

Nicola and Jessica Lathey at The Mall (Image: Nicola Lathey)

Watching the King and Queen go past. (Image: Nicola Lathey)

From within the crowd (Image: Nicola Lathey)

Nicola's view of the flyover. (Image: Nicola Lathey)