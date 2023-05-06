The young Prince, 5, had been seen in the front row of King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster fidgeting and yawning.

But following the crowning of the new King, the Prince was no longer present alongside Princess Charlotte and his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate.

Prince Louis had already got viewers attention during the coronation procession, when cameras caught him waving to well-wishers who lined the streets for the procession.

One viewer described him as a “cutie” while another said his sister had him on his best behaviour: “Prince Louis will be great today. I know darn well Princess Charlotte has sorted him out!”

The five-year-old royal then attended Westminster Abbey with his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During the first half of the ceremony, he could be seen letting out a big yawn, while also taking the opportunity to point out something of interest to his sister Charlotte.

Following the crowning of his grandfather, King Charles III, the Prince was no longer visible in the front row alongside his family.

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan” the late Queen told him what was happening.

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather Charles during the Jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.