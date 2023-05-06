The shire horse was purchased by the farm in Eglwyswrw as a yearling in 2015, and took centre stage during the royal visit of the then Duchess of Cornwall in 2018, before joining The Household Cavalry in 2019.

He took part in the Platinum Jubilee Trooping of the Colour last summer, and played a poignant role as the sole drum horse at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September.

Today, however, was his crowning moment, when performing in King Charles III's coronation parade, and leading 200 other horses on the procession route on the streets of London, carrying the ceremonial kettle drum.

"Our young man did not put a hoof out of place as he helped lead King Charles III to Westminster Abbey and back to Buckingham Palace," Dyfed Shire Horse Farm posted on Facebook.

"He couldn't have done Celt Mercury drum horse (the first horse to be sold by Dyfed Shire Horse Farm to the Household Cavalry) or our family any prouder.

"An A+ for Apollo, though we'll score the commentary a B- for constantly mixing up our Apollo with Atlas, who was a little more uncertain in his movements!

"Onwards to June and the first King's Trooping of the Colour since 1951."

Major Apollo stands at more than 17 hands (1.73m or 5ft 6in), weighs nearly 800kg (125 stone) and has been trained to carry a musician and drums during ceremonial events.

He was carrying the kettle drum that dates back to the reign of King Charles II (1660-1685).

“It is an honour for us, we are very proud,” said Shire Horse Farm founder Enid Cole.

“It is quite an accolade. We are only a small business in the sticks, but we have sent three horses to the Royal Household in London."

Major Apollo was the second horse to be sold by Dyfed Shire Horse Farm to the Household Cavalry in December 2019, following in the hoofprints of Celt, who became a drum horse in 2008.

A third shire horse from the farm, Willa Rose, has also been bought by the Household Cavalry and is also being trained as a drum horse.