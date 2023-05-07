Finn, 15, will be part of the Only Boys Aloud Academi that will be in a 300-strong choir from across the UK to take part in the concert at Windsor Castle.

The Ysgol Dyffryn Taf pupil, who grew up in Pembrokeshire and is preparing to sit his GCSEs on May 12, is feeling nervous and excited about tonight’s performance.

He said: “I’m feeling nervous but I’m really excited to take part in the concert on Sunday. I’m looking forward to singing with such a large choir in front of so many people, it will be an incredible experience.

“The song is really powerful, and I can’t wait to perform it.”

Finn has performed with school choirs and briefly attended the county choir which was run by Sarah Benbow.

He and his younger sister Bella both enjoy singing and in 2019, he began singing lessons with Angharad Sanders and continued online over the lockdown period until 2021.

Only Boys Aloud started three choirs in west Wales, including Haverfordwest, so Finn went along to try out and has been a member of the choir since September 2021. He has taken part in a number of performances with the choir and earlier this year successfully auditioned to be part of the Only Boys Aloud Academi for boys aged between 15-21.

Finn is also a keen sportsman, playing hockey for Pembrokeshire Hockey Club on the men’s senior squad and is a junior assistant coach, helping to train the younger players. He was also selected for the U18 squad for Hockey Wales and is working towards his silver Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The concert will be aired live from Windsor Castle on the BBC at 8pm tonight, Sunday, May 7. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. There is also a programme available on the iPlayer about the formation of the choir.