OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos. Each week, we usually set our members a theme and this week we chose the theme of flowers, asking our readers to show us their favourite photo they have taken of flowers.

Our members submitted more than a hundred photos of flowers from all across the county. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Flowers on Skomer Island. Picture: Louisa WheelerFlowers on Skomer Island. Picture: Louisa Wheeler

Western Telegraph: Foxgloves. Picture: Cynthia JenningsFoxgloves. Picture: Cynthia Jennings

Western Telegraph: Daffodils. Picture: Wez Jones PhotographyDaffodils. Picture: Wez Jones Photography

Western Telegraph: Flowers. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoFlowers. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Display of flowers by the market, Haverfordwest. Picture: Julia BrittonDisplay of flowers by the market, Haverfordwest. Picture: Julia Britton

Western Telegraph: Flowers at Saundersfoot. Picture: Verity JamesFlowers at Saundersfoot. Picture: Verity James

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.