The new officers are among a total of 20,951 new police officers who have joined UK police forces over the last three years.

The new officers in the Dyfed-Powys Police force will be helping to cut crime, crack down on anti-social behaviour and keep our streets safe.

Samuel Kurtz, Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “Three years on from our manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 new police officers, the UK Conservative Government have once again delivered for local people.

“The extra 154 police officers deployed in Dyfed-Powys will massively increase our efforts to crack down on all types of crime, be that anti-social behaviour, county lines or rural crime. Our communities will be safer as a result of extra police on our streets.”

Paul Davies, Senedd Member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, said: “Strengthening police numbers is clearly a priority for the UK Government – and this announcement is great news for communities in Mid and West Wales.

“The presence of additional officers will help Dyfed-Powys Police protect and serve the area and sends a strong message that the UK Government is committed to supporting our local police services and safeguarding our local communities.”

The UK Government said it was committed to recruiting 20,000 new police officers across the UK by March 2023. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “When I stood at the steps of Downing Street six months ago, I made clear that I will do whatever it takes to build a better future for everyone in the UK, with stronger communities and safer streets.

“At the heart of that pledge is recruiting more police officers than at any time in our history, and today we have delivered on that promise.

“Thousands of officers are already out in our communities, tackling crime and keeping the public safe.”