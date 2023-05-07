A tense match ended goalless after extra-time and Jones, who had produced a string of saves in normal time and extra-time, including a stunning penalty save to deny Eliot Evans, saved two more spot kicks in the shoot-out.

Dylan Rees and Jack Leahy ensured the Bluebirds raced to a 2-0 lead on penalties, with Jordan Davies making it 3-1, but Henry Jones missed to give Met hopes of a comeback as youngster Jack Veale kept his cool to make it 3-3.

Elliot Dugan stepped up for the final penalty and he converted from 12 yards to spark wild scenes of celebration amongst the Bluebirds faithful and send Tony Pennock's side into Saturday's play-off final against Newtown at Latham Park.

"Credit to the boys, we just dug in there," said New Zealander Zac Jones. "We just dug in there, we fought hard and had a massive shift today, I've got no words really.

"I'm there to save goals and I enjoyed it, honestly, I don't think I've saved a penalty in about five years and then all of a sudden I have saved three, so I picked a way and just hoped for the best.

"We know it's going to be a tough match against Newtown, they've beaten us twice, but we've got to take this momentum and give it our best, it would mean everything to this club to get into Europe."

What a GK. 😍 most importantly, a top man @zac_jones11 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2B0Ti7zreq — Corey Shephard (@CoreyShephard97) May 6, 2023

Early chances had seen a long throw glanced just wide by Jordan Davies for Bluebirds, and Dylan Rees then tried his luck with an effort at the other end from 25-yards which Alex Lang parried away.

Davies came closer still when he found himself free in the box but his header looped just over the bar, but it was the Archers started the second half brighter as CJ Craven hit a half volley that was saved by Jones.

Jamie Veale’s free kick tested Lang, and then Jack Wilson found himself clear and saw his shot blocked, before squaring the rebound for Dan Hawkins whose shot was deflected just wide of the target.

Cardiff Met had a golden chance to break the deadlock in the 70th minute when Henry Jones tripped Tom Price in the box, but Eliot Evans saw his spot kick superbly saved by Jones, who dived to his left.

In extra-time, Jones headed wide for Cardiff Met from a Lewis Rees cross, and on the stroke of half-time, Price hit a stunning shot from over 30 yards out that cannoned off the bar as the Bluebirds held on.

In the last minute Sam Jones went clean through, but a stunning save from Jones took the game to penalties where Jones was the star again, saving the first two spot-kicks, before Dugan sent Haverfordwest into the final.

CARDIFF MET: Lang, Chubb (Veale 119’), McCarthy, Lewis, Price, Evans (Rees 73’), Baker, Corsby (Kabongo 89’), Owen, Craven, Jones

HAVERFORDWEST: Z Jones, Wilson (Leahy 91’), Rees, Jenkins, Borg (Dugan 105’), Abbruzzese, Shepherd (Watts 100’), Veale (Evans 91’), H Jones, Davies, Hawkins (Humphreys 115’).

Hwlffordd yn cyrraedd rownd derfynol y gemau ail gyfle am y tro cyntaf yn eu hanes! 💙@HaverfordwestFC reach the play-off final for the first time in the club's history! 💙 pic.twitter.com/zqpwfJYIMd — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) May 6, 2023