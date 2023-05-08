Katie and Jonathan Thomas set out to raise the funds after their baby Ronnie was treated at the unit at Glangwili Hospital after being born unresponsive.

Katie said: “Ronnie was born four weeks early and was unresponsive. He spent his first Christmas in the special care baby unit.

“We were so grateful for the care that Ronnie received at the unit. We felt we needed to do something to show our appreciation.”

The couple organised a Tenby Spectacular Raffle and raised £2,080.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who supported us in raising the money,” said Katie. “Whether it was buying or helping sell tickets for our raffle. We couldn’t have raised such a fantastic amount without you.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to all the staff working within the unit. Ronnie wouldn’t be with us today if it wasn’t for you. You are all truly amazing.”

Sandra Pengram, special care baby unit manager, said: “We are so grateful for this generous donation to the special care baby unit. It will enable us to provide services and activities over and above what the NHS can normally provide.

“It will make such a positive difference to experiences of our patients and their families. A huge thank you from us all!”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Katie and Jonathan for their incredible fundraising for SCBU.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”