A samba band procession set the beat for Coronation celebrations in the village of New Hedges today, Sunday May 7.
The lively sounds of Samba Doc echoed through the community as the red-clad percussionists made their way through the village to the village hall and playing field.
In and around the flag-decorated hall, there was a lively atmosphere, and patriotic youngsters turned up trumps with their entries in a contest for the best-decorated crown.
The event also featured a competition for the best coronation-themed cake; a raffle, craft stalls, plenty of refreshments and even an old-fashioned coconut shy.
