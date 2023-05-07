A samba band procession set the beat for Coronation celebrations in the village of New Hedges today, Sunday May 7.

The lively sounds of Samba Doc echoed through the community as the red-clad percussionists made their way through the village to the village hall and playing field.

Western Telegraph: Villagers waved flags as the band stepped out.Villagers waved flags as the band stepped out. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

In and around the flag-decorated hall, there was a lively atmosphere, and patriotic youngsters turned up trumps with their entries in a contest for the best-decorated crown.

Western Telegraph: A crown fit for a king!A crown fit for a king! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Western Telegraph: Crowns came in all shapes and sizes.Crowns came in all shapes and sizes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event also featured a competition for the best coronation-themed cake; a raffle, craft stalls, plenty of refreshments and even an old-fashioned coconut shy.

Western Telegraph: There was plenty of appropriate headgear being worn!There was plenty of appropriate headgear being worn! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

 

Western Telegraph: Samba Doc's Sunday got off to a rousing start with their parade.Samba Doc's Sunday got off to a rousing start with their parade. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)Western Telegraph: And there was also the chance to snap a selfie with His Majesty!And there was also the chance to snap a selfie with His Majesty! (Image: Western Telegraph)

 