The lively sounds of Samba Doc echoed through the community as the red-clad percussionists made their way through the village to the village hall and playing field.

Villagers waved flags as the band stepped out. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

In and around the flag-decorated hall, there was a lively atmosphere, and patriotic youngsters turned up trumps with their entries in a contest for the best-decorated crown.

A crown fit for a king! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Crowns came in all shapes and sizes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event also featured a competition for the best coronation-themed cake; a raffle, craft stalls, plenty of refreshments and even an old-fashioned coconut shy.

There was plenty of appropriate headgear being worn! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Samba Doc's Sunday got off to a rousing start with their parade. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) And there was also the chance to snap a selfie with His Majesty! (Image: Western Telegraph)