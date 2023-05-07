WITH the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, many people from across Pembrokeshire joined those around the UK in celebrating the coronation.
Some took part in events organised by the local community, while others organised their own street parties and events.
In Pembroke Dock, eight-year-old Maxwell Scott was the brains behind Sycamore Woods’ street party, creating and distributing invites to his neighbours.
There were also street parties in Fleming Way, Honeyborough, Harbour Close and Riga Avenue, Neyland, and Pembroke’s South Road and Councillor Michelle Wiggins was spotted in a Union Jack t-shirt at Pembroke Dock's Lunch in the Park event this afternoon.
Those who attended the street parties, which were decked out in red, white and blue, enjoyed spending time with their neighbours and commemorating the historic event – the first coronation since 1953.
Did you hold a street party? Send us your pictures at wtnews@gwent-wales.co.uk
