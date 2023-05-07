The plays are being shown as part of Dying Matters Week (May 8-14), an annual event organised by Hospice UK to highlight the importance of talking openly about the topics of death, dying and bereavement in a supportive environment.

The plays are being supported by two local charities – Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and Sandy Bear children’s bereavement charity.

Fay Morley, future care planning service lead at Paul Sartori, invited Artistic Licence Theatre Company to perform the plays.

Operation Hummingbird is a play looking at the experiences of 11-year-old Jimmy, whose mother is diagnosed with a terminal illness through the eyes of his grown-up self.

Colder Than Here is a ‘bittersweet black comedy’ that tackles the difficulties of a dysfunctional family grappling with the final months of their mum’s life, finding light even in the darkest of times.

Fay said: “We are excited to be hosting these plays around Dying Matters Week. We know the importance of talking about death, dying and bereavement and feel that these performances offer a springboard to open up discussions on these topics.”

The plays will be performed at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on Sunday, May 14 and at Wild Lakes Wales, Martletwy, on Thursday, May 18. There will also be representatives from both charities present to provide support.

Charles Dale, the Tenby-born actor known for his appearances in Casualty and Coronation Street, is hoping to attend the event at the Torch Theatre. He is a patron of both the theatre and Paul Sartori and has had personal experience of the valuable services offered by the charity.

Tickets for the Torch Theatre performance cost £12 or £10 for concessions will include a complementary drink before the show, which is supported by the Port of Milford Haven Community Fund. Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

Tickets for the Wild Lakes performance can be reserved online at www.wildlakeswales.com and it is pay what you can on the night.