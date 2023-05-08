Oskar Pilakis, 34, of Felindre Farchog, was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting drink-driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 25.

He was caught on April 24 driving a Skoda Octavia on the A487 Cardigan bypass when he was over the drink drive limit with 55 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was jailed for four weeks to run concurrent to offence six as the offence was committed during the period of a suspended sentence order. He was banned from driving for 39 months and 14 days and ordered to pay £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

He received no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 18 weeks to run consecutive to offence six for driving whilst disqualified. He received no separate penalty for obstructing a police officer in the execution of duty and for committing an offence during a suspended sentence period.

He was jailed for 12 weeks after the suspended prison sentence was revoked – which he received on March 21 for drink driving on December 24.