The butter company has regularly found itself in the headlines in the last year especially after some retailers introduced security tags when the cost of some tubs rocketed to over £7.

In November 2022, consumer champions Which? revealed that Lurpak was among the highest average price increases of branded products at six major supermarkets over a 30-day period from September 21 to October 22 in 2020 and 2022.

A 500g tub of Lurpak's Spreadable Slightly Salted has increased by £1.17 or 35% on average in this two-year period.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

With this in mind, we have visited several major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Lidl to compare the prices of the branded butter with prices being correct at the time of writing.

How much does Lurpak cost?





Sainsbury's

Staring at a Sainsbury's Local, a 500g tub of the Spreadable Slightly Salted currently costs shoppers £5.45.

However, the supermarket did have Lurpak's Lighter Spreadable butter (500g) on offer for £3.45.

Meanwhile, the larger 750g tub wasn't available in store but is on Sainsbury's website and currently costs customers £7.25.

Compare the price of Lurpak at Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and more (Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

Tesco

75p cheaper, Tesco is offering the same 500g tub of Lurpak to shoppers for £4.70.

Clubcard shoppers can claim an additional discount of 95p with the spread's clubcard price coming in at £3.75.

When we compared the prices of the tubs online, we found that it actually costs 24p less via the Tesco website.

The Clubcard price remains the same with the offer valid on deliveries until May 16.

Lidl

Both Lurpak tubs - 600g of the Slightly Salted and Lighter versions - will cost Lidl shoppers £5.35 each.

Since 100g costs £0.892, if the tub was 500g like at Tesco and Sainbsury's -it would cost shoppers £4.46 for the equivalent amount.

Therefore Lidl shoppers are getting 100g extra for 10p less than Tesco customers are on Lurpak tubs right now.

Morrisons

Moving on to Morrisons, a 500g Lurpak tub will set back shoppers £4.99 with the smaller 200g butter block being available for £2.15.

The supermarket is currently offering a deal online on the bigger 750g tubs which are normally £7.49.

However, the current offer price is £6 until May 14.

Asda

Down from £4.74, Asda currently has a deal on the 500g tubs of Lurpak butter making it £3.75 instead.

The branded butter is a Star product for just under another two weeks via Asda's website.

Asda is also offering the larger 750g tubs for considerably less than Sainsbury's and Morrisons's non-sale price.

The bigger box can be purchased for £6.75 which is 50p cheaper than Sainsbury's and 74p cheaper than Morrisons (outside the current promotion).

Iceland

Finally, frozen food champion Iceland sells its 500g Lurpak tubs for £5.00 exactly which puts it toe to toe with Morrisons.

However, the retailer does have a deal on its 750g Lurpak spreads that shoppers should take note of.

Customers can get the larger tub - 250g more than the standard - for just 50p more at £5.50 via the Iceland website.