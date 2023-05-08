Saundersfoot residents turned out in force to enjoy the village's King's Coronation afternoon tea on Sunday, May 7.

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot Guides gave a helping hand to serve the teas.Saundersfoot Guides gave a helping hand to serve the teas. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The free event was held in the Regency Hall and organised jointly by the hall and Saundersfoot Community Council.

Western Telegraph: Regal headgear was sported by some of the party-goers.Regal headgear was sported by some of the party-goers. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The hall was a sea of red, white and blue, with many party-goers matching their outfits to the colours of the Union Jack flag.

Western Telegraph: The tables were laden with food fit for a King!The tables were laden with food fit for a King! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A delicious afternoon tea was served up by volunteers, and everyone who attended was most appreciative of the food, company, organisation and entertainment.

Western Telegraph: Families from the village enjoyed the occasion.Families from the village enjoyed the occasion. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Western Telegraph: Having a happy tea-time in the Regency Hall.Having a happy tea-time in the Regency Hall. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)