Saundersfoot Guides gave a helping hand to serve the teas. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The free event was held in the Regency Hall and organised jointly by the hall and Saundersfoot Community Council.

Regal headgear was sported by some of the party-goers. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The hall was a sea of red, white and blue, with many party-goers matching their outfits to the colours of the Union Jack flag.

The tables were laden with food fit for a King! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A delicious afternoon tea was served up by volunteers, and everyone who attended was most appreciative of the food, company, organisation and entertainment.

Families from the village enjoyed the occasion. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Having a happy tea-time in the Regency Hall. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)