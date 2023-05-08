Saundersfoot residents turned out in force to enjoy the village's King's Coronation afternoon tea on Sunday, May 7.
The free event was held in the Regency Hall and organised jointly by the hall and Saundersfoot Community Council.
The hall was a sea of red, white and blue, with many party-goers matching their outfits to the colours of the Union Jack flag.
A delicious afternoon tea was served up by volunteers, and everyone who attended was most appreciative of the food, company, organisation and entertainment.
