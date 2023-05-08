NORTH Pembrokeshire came together over the weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

On Saturday, the new monarch was crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, followed by a parade back to Buckingham Palace, where the royal family appeared on the palace's balcony to wave to the thousands of well-wishers outside and witness the military flypast.

To mark this special occasion, street parties were held across the region.

In Fishguard and Goodwick, neighbours gathered for street parties to celebrate the occasion, while Fishguard Sea Cadets put on a tea fit for a king.

Here’s a round-up of just some of the local celebrations.

Fishguard Sea Cadets put on a tea fit for a king.

The cake at the St Mary's Church coronation party, made by Reverend Christopher and iced by his sister.

The street party at Clos y Bigney.

Joan, 97, celebrated the coronation in her specially-made t-shirt.

Decorations on display for the street party on Glan y Mor Road in Goodwick.

Residents of Glan y Mor Road enjoying a street party as a ship passes by.