LLECHRYD residents were blessed with good weather as they celebrated King Charles III’s coronation this weekend.

Following the glittering ceremony and parade on Saturday, the village held a coronation tea party at Coracle Hall field on Sunday.

There was food and entertainment aplenty, and Union Jack flags all around.

