THERE are long delays on the A40 and A477 around St Clears after an earlier crash, and heading towards Carmarthen.

The St Clears roundabout is partially blocked following an earlier crash, the AA has reported, with traffic queuing on the A40 eastbound and the A477 heading to St Clears.

Between St Clears and Carmarthen there are delays of around 40 minutes on the eastbound A40 from Tenby Road Texaco Fuel Station to the A48 Pensarn Roundabout.

(Image: AA)

There is also heavy traffic on the eastbound A477 at the Red Roses Llanddowror Bypass – where the average speed is down to 20mph.

And there are delays of around nine minutes on the eastbound A477 between Stepaside and Llanteg, with average speeds of around 15mph.

Traffic Wales has warned drivers to allow for extra time on their journey if they are passing through these areas.