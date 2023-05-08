The St Clears roundabout is partially blocked following an earlier crash, the AA has reported, with traffic queuing on the A40 eastbound and the A477 heading to St Clears.

Between St Clears and Carmarthen there are delays of around 40 minutes on the eastbound A40 from Tenby Road Texaco Fuel Station to the A48 Pensarn Roundabout.

Delays on the A40 and A477 approaching St Clears. (Image: AA)

There is also heavy traffic on the eastbound A477 at the Red Roses Llanddowror Bypass – where the average speed is down to 20mph.

And there are delays of around nine minutes on the eastbound A477 between Stepaside and Llanteg, with average speeds of around 15mph.

🚘Congestion update #A40 now travelling Eastbound from Sarnau to the #A48 Pensarn.



Plan ahead and allow additional travel time if you're in the area. https://t.co/2EMy7a39hT — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) May 8, 2023

Traffic Wales has warned drivers to allow for extra time on their journey if they are passing through these areas.