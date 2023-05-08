Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall - who comes to the end of her term in office this Friday - has thanked not only those who are giving up their time today, but also the people who have been volunteers for many years.

She said: “Today, across the country, people are marking His Majesty the King’s coronation by participating in the Big Help Out, undertaking voluntary work in their communities.

"I know a lot of people are doing that here in Tenby today and that is wonderful. Volunteering is good for communities and good for those that undertake it.

"Yet we are so lucky in Tenby that volunteering is nothing new to us. We are fortunate to have so many people that commit so much time and energy to supporting so many organisations."

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall said that during the last three years when she has been mayor of Tenby, she had regularly seen for herself how much is done by volunteers.

She continued: "Tenby simply would not work, would not survive and would not be such a wonderful place without the exceptional volunteers that we have.

"To begin to list them all is a challenge but we, as one of our nation’s premier seaside towns, are rightly proud of our lifeboat, those that serve on it and support its operation and fundraising. Likewise, the many that support our emergency services, St. John Ambulance and similar groups.

"We have fantastic clubs, activities and uniformed organisations for our young people that only happen because of hours and hours of skilled commitment by our generous community.

"Our churches and voluntary groups, our societies, Rotary, Round Table and Lions are an example to us all. Their fundraising puts money back into our community and helps make us the place we are.

"Our volunteers who look after our gardens, those that support Tenby in Bloom and litter-picks in town and on beaches are all a vital part of our amazing community.

"Tenby is a town that knows about volunteering and we are rightly grateful to everyone who makes a difference.

"There is so much volunteering done in schools, in our sports clubs, the Arts and Blues Festivals, The De Valence, our big events. It is endless and if you added it up it would be worth millions and millions of pounds each year.

"On Friday, I step down as mayor after three remarkable years. I am delighted to be handing over to Dai Morgan, who I know will be a wonderful mayor for our town and will enjoy my full support.

"I will, of course, be carrying on with my role as county councillor for Tenby South ward. And as I continue in that role, serving the people of Tenby, I know that I will continue to be in awe of our fabulous people, our glorious town and the volunteers that make it the place it is.

"Thank you to Tenby volunteers and thank you for the absolute honour of being your mayor for these last three years.”