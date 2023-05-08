Liam Hewitt was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in October 2020.

The award was recognition of his voluntary work as an appropriate adult for young people within the criminal justice system.

Liam Hewitt was invited to the coronation inside Westminster Abbey. (Image: Liam Hewitt)

The 28-year-old from Johnston also volunteered with Pembrokeshire Next Door during the Covid-19 pandemic, collecting shopping for people and providing general support.

While working full time with Pembrokeshire Care Society, Liam also trained as an NHS support worker.

Liam was invited to the royal garden party last year to further recognise his hard work and commitment to the community.

Then a few weeks ago an email came through inviting him to the coronation, with a formal invitation arriving through the post last weekend.

Liam Hewitt (right) with his boyfriend James at the coronation. (Image: Liam Hewitt)

Liam was among the community volunteers to be invited attend the coronation inside Westminster Abbey.

“Everyone was really excited,” he said.

“It was nice to meet a lot of people who had done so much for their community. There was a definite buzz in the atmosphere.

“It’s not very often – if ever – that you’re in a room with people who have done so much for their community, and then having the politicians and the royal family and then the king and queen come in.

“I sat about two or three seats back from Ant and Dec.”

Liam Hewitt, his boyfriend James, his sister and his mum Dawn spent time in London for the coronation. (Image: Liam Hewitt)

Liam travelled down to London with his boyfriend James, his mum Dawn, and his sister. They watched the parade and service from right outside the Abbey.

“They are both big fans of the royals so it was nice for them,” he said.

“It was a nice experience to be able to share with them.

“It was great to be involved.”

Liam had talked to pupils at Pennar Community Primary School as they had been learning about the coronation, and will be going back on Tuesday to share his experience of the event.