Special coins to commorate the coronation of King Charles II have been presented to the children of Templeton CP School.
The coins were given to the youngsters by Templeton Community Council.
Council chazirman Cllr Kathrin Williams went along to the school last week with fellow Templeton communiy councillor, Cllr Liz Burns, to make the presentation.
"The children were delighted to get their coins," said the clerk to the council, Vicky Mitchell, who thanked the school's assistant headteacher, Cara Ewards, for helping to co-ordinate the presentation event.
