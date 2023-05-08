THE roads in Pembrokeshire have now cleared following bank holiday delays and an earlier crash.
The crash caused traffic jams this afternoon at the St Clears roundabout – with queues on the eastbound A40 and A477.
And between St Clears and Carmarthen, there had been delays of around 40 minutes.
The traffic has since cleared.
There had also been an obstruction on the A4139 London Road in Pembroke Dock, which has since been cleared.
Beulah Hill in Little Newcastle remains closed in both directions until 10pm due to a coronation street party at St Peter’s Church.
