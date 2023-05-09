Thomas Beynon, 26, of James Street, admitted a number of offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Beynon was caught with cocaine in Neyland on October 21 last year, and assaulted a woman on that date.

He was also found to have been drink-driving on High Street in Neyland on October 21.

When breathalysed by officers, Beynon recorded 102 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

He admitted all three offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Beynon was made the subject of a community order until October 2024, and he must complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim of the assault, and Beynon must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 25 months.