Eva Rich of Saundersfoot – who has had guide dogs by her side for more than 60 years – is one of just 500 people in the UK who have been chosen to receive the top volunteering accolade from the Royal Voluntary Service.

For the past six decades, Eva has been an ambassador, speaker and tireless fundraiser for the charity Guide Dogs, which last year presented her with its Princess Alexandra Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Eva, who was born with a vision impairment, became totally blind aged 13. She was partnered with her first guide dog, Parkie, at 19 and is now on her seventh dog, Nancy.

Eva is pictured with his first guide dog, Parkie, and with her latest companion, Nancy. (Image: Eva Rich)

Eva said: “I can't imagine life without a guide dog. I’ve had Parkie, Donna, Ulan, Harry, Angie, Oyster and now Nancy. All were Labrador retrievers apart from Ulan, who was a collie retriever cross, and all had different personalities.”

In 1975 she helped to set up the Pembrokeshire fundraising group of the charity, then known as the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, and it has since raised more than £700,000.

Eva was awarded the British Empire Medal in 1991 while working as a typist for electricity board SWEB, a role she carried out for 30 years in Tenby, Haverfordwest and Carmarthen. Her late husband Ralph, who sadly passed away in 2013, was a constant support to her.

The news of her Coronation Champion award was ‘a complete surprise’, said Eva.

Se added: “I am feeling very proud but also very humble.”

Her commemorative pin to mark the award arrived just before the coronation, and Eva wore it with pride at Saundersfoot’s King’s Coronation Lunch on Sunday, where she was also one of the singers who entertained.

Eva spoke proudly about the Pembrokeshire branch of Guide Dogs Cymru.

“The Pembrokeshire Branch of Guide Dogs Cymru are a hard-working group of volunteers who raise much needed funds to help with the training of guide dogs who provide visually impaired people with mobility and independence in safety," she explained.

“I have been a guide dog owner for 61 years, and have always received wonderful help and support from the organisation.

“We have had a fundraising group in the Tenby/Saundersfoot area for over forty years, and I have always been the secretary/organiser.

“I would like to say a huge thank you for all our wonderful volunteers, guide dog trainers, puppy raisers and fosterers, together with the general public for all their help and support.”

Pembrokeshire currently has ten working guide dog partnerships, with the most recent being a gentleman in Tenby had his first guide dog just before Christmas.

There is also a lady about to start training with her second guide dog, and three or four other people waiting for replacements