EMERGENCY services were called to a crash in Pembrokeshire this afternoon.
The incident took place on the northbound A40 near Letterston, opposite the Harp Inn.
The road remained open, but there were delays in both directions.
It has now been reported the accident has been cleared, and that traffic returned to normal.
Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article