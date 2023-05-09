Tim Howe will head up youth and community projects at the Torch Theatre.

The East Midlands native took up the post at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre at the start of the year and he has been making his mark in the role.

Tim graduated from Aberystwyth University and is a postgraduate from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

He had been wanting to move back to Wales, where he calls home, and jumped at the chance to take the post at the Torch.

“Ever since leaving Aberystwyth I was looking for a reason to return to Wales. Wales feels like home to me, and I know that coming to the Torch Theatre was just the right decision,” said Tim.

He did work in Wales previously, as creative engagement manager at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

He has experience in organising creative workshops and visiting schools to get pupils engaged in theatre, with experience in everything from lighting and directing to creative writing and performing classes.

He has previously worked in China and St Ives.

“Working here at the Torch is so very exciting,” he continued. “It’s actually more creative and adventurous than working in the city.

"Going to work every day and walking alongside the Haven and Harbour, seeing the countryside and its people just feels like a community.

"It’s that community we are trying to get into the Torch, to be a part of the Torch and to offer people what they really want.

“It’s just amazing and I’ve met many new people – children and adults. This in itself keeps you creative, and this is why I love doing what I’m doing.

“We recently held a lighting and sound workshop for Pennar Community School, we held a horror story writing session with Milford Haven Community Primary School and more recently a drama and games day at Tavernspite County Primary School.

“It’s all about engaging with schools, teachers and pupils and to get them interested in what we do here at the Torch and to get them involved – from Ceredigion to Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, our door is open to all.”

Tim hosts a creative skills and writing workshop on Thursday nights for people aged 18 and over, looking at techniques for performing, directing and writing.

The next workshop will take place on May 18 between 8pm-10pm.

“What’s great about these workshops is that you don’t have to attend them all. Maybe some won’t appeal and others will," said Tim.

"There’s no obligation to attend every one, just the ones you think you’ll enjoy and they all happen in a friendly, welcoming environment here at the Torch.”

There are also sessions for young people aged between seven and 18.

Tim said: “Each week our participants are encouraged to build their confidence through creative and engaging skill-building sessions, led by our dedicated team.

"These sessions are not just about acting and theatre, we ensure that everyone develops their social skills, problem solving and teamwork.

“Most importantly, we want people to have fun and make new friends.”

Further information regarding the workshops, school visits and the Torch Youth Theatre can be obtained by phoning 01646 695267.