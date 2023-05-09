Pembrokeshire Families’ Support Network offers support from services including Family Support Team (Team Around the Family and Flying Start), Action for Children, Springboard, NHS Health Visitors, Inclusion Support, PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services) Community Connector and Youth Services.

Pembrokeshire Families’ Support Network was launched in the spring to ensure that families can get the help they need in a simple way.

The support network’s Leonie Rayner said: “Many parents and carers have lots of plates that they need to keep spinning, and the reality is that we can all do with a helping hand from time to time.

“By having a single point of access, we hope to make it easier and quicker than every for local families to connect with our parenting support services whenever help is needed.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and Welsh language, said: “The single point of contact will ensure parents and carers are referred quickly to the most appropriate service to support their needs.

“Sometimes family life can change quickly and unexpectedly, and so by now having one point of access for our collective parenting support teams, families are able to simply pick up the phone to hopefully be connected to the right help for them in any time of need.”

The contact for Pembrokeshire Families’ Support Network is 01437 770023 and can be accessed between Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and for more information, visit www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/children-young-people-and-families/pembrokeshire-families-support-network