They will include Milford Haven Round Table's Golf Day, Beer Festival, Milford Haven Carnival and the Fireworks Extravaganza.

The volunteers will be supported with their work, allowing them to raise money for local causes and create the fun events.

Speaking of the partnership, Dan Mills, incoming chairman of the Milford Haven Round Table said: “We are delighted to announce Milford Waterfront as our Major Events Partner for 2023!

"This relationship ensures that some of West Wales' biggest events such as the Milford Beer Festival, Milford Carnival and The Fireworks Extravaganza can continue to grow, provide great entertainment and put Milford Haven on the map.

"I'm really excited about what we have planned for this summer with the Beer Festival and Carnival looking to be great events followed by what we hope will be the biggest free-entry fireworks display in Pembrokeshire on 5th November!

"Thanks to Milford Waterfront we can continue to put on great events and raise much needed funds for lots of great local charities, sports groups and community organisations.”

Natalie Hunt, destination manager for Milford Waterfront, added: “We are so pleased to have confirmed this partnership with Milford Haven Round Table.

"We have been working together for years, and they always bring such a buzz to the area with their events. We hope that everyone is as excited as we are for a year of fun here in Milford Haven!”

Dates for this year’s Milford Haven Round Table events at Milford Waterfront are:

• Milford Haven Beer Festival – 27th May

• Milford Haven Carnival – 1st July

• Milford Haven Fireworks Extravaganza – 5th November

You can find out more about what’s on at Milford Waterfront here: www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/whats-on