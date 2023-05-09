Council Leader David Simpson will face a no confidence call at an Extraordinary Meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, on Thursday May 18.

The Notice of Motion was submitted by Councillor Jamie Adams on behalf of the Independent Group, with Newport and Dinas Independent Group member Cllr Huw Murphy nominated as his replacement if the no-confidence call is carried.

Cllr Adams’ notice simply read: “We hereby give formal notice of submitting a Notice of Motion of no confidence in the Leader.”

Lampeter Velfrey councillor Cllr Simpson became leader in 2017, after leaving the-then ruling group after losing confidence in the way cabinet was being run by Cllr Jamie Adams, the leader at the time.

Cllr Simpson has reacted to the no-confidence call, saying: “We have brought democracy back into the Chamber and moved away from shabby deals done behind closed doors and from senior officers leading members by the nose, backed by the old and unaccountable Independent Political Group bloc vote.

“This administration can be proud that we have worked hard to sort out the finances, left in a mess by the [previous ruling group].

"We’re rebuilding council services, creating the infrastructure we need for the future, and regenerating Pembrokeshire’s economy; all of which the Independent Group neglected for 20 years and which they would jeopardise in the future.

“I don’t believe there’s any desire to go back to those days, either among my fellow councillors or more importantly amongst the public in Pembrokeshire.”

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire county Council said: “Pembrokeshire County Council can confirm that the following nomination for Leader of the Council has been received and verified [Cllr Huw Murphy], and will be voted on by members should the Notice of Motion of no confidence in Council Leader Cllr David Simpson be carried at the extraordinary meeting to be held on May 18, in accordance with the rules laid out in the constitution.”

Cllr Murphy has been contacted for a statement.