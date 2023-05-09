Denis Curry was known internationally for his paintings and sculptures depicting the natural world and for his work on flight.

He trained as both an architect and an engineer before studying art and this background, as well as a truly remarkable mind, led to the creation of the Human Powered Wing.

This ornithopter, an aircraft that flies by flapping its wings, was based on the flight of swans and was a world first in that it could be driven forward and accelerated from rest by the wing movement.

He was granted the patent and his invention was recognised by the Royal Aeronautical Society, and he was elected an associate in 1975.

This elegant bronze swan was exhibited ten years ago in Fishguard Arts Society's exhibition in Oriel y Parc (Image: Fishguard Arts Society)

Denis Curry was born in 1918. He initially studied at Durham School of Architecture before being called up and joining the Royal Engineers. During the Second World War he saw active service in Monte Casino and North Africa.

After his six years with the Engineers he went to study art at the Slade, under the tutelage of William Coldstream (Principal), Reg Butler, Henry Moore, and Professor A. H. Gerrard.

He won prizes for drawing and sculpture, including a 4th postgraduate year.

At the Slade he concentrated on sculpture. On his 100th birthday he told Andrea Lilley, writing for Fishguard Arts Society that his most important work of that time was stone carving of an upright horse’s head placed next to the atlas bone. The two pieces could be fitted together and made to revolve. The sculpture was still in the garden of his home near Clynderwen, weathered and encroached by lichen and ivy.

Denis went on to work with Prof. Gerrard on many sculpture projects, designing and carving, including the summer house at Chartwell and the Onassis tomb at Highbury cemetery.

This painting was at least six foot in length and exhibited in Fishguard Arts Society's Tregwynt Summer Exhibition on the year of Denis' 100th birthday.. (Image: Fishguard Arts Society)

On graduation he taught in and around London, was head of sculpture at Exeter College of Art and then at the West of England College of Art, where he was then appointed as head of foundation studies.

He left in order to concentrate on his own sculpture and painting and in 1976 to moved to a remote north Pembrokeshire farm to devote his life to art.

As Lilley wrote: “His love of nature attracted him to draw and paint what he saw around him – mountain sheep, birds in flight such as owls, swans in take-off and the surrounding farming landscape.

“He draws from direct observation and taught himself to paint in watercolours. His delicate paintings are beautifully executed, conveying a depth of feeling and emotion combined with a deep understanding of the underlying form and structure.”

Denis Curry has exhibited at the Royal Academy; London Group; National Eisteddfod; Pelter/Sands Bristol; Richard Beere Cardiff; West Wales Arts Centre; R.C.A Conwy; Oriel Myrddin, Carmarthen; Museum of Modern Art, Machynlleth, as well as RWA Bristol where he was invited to become an honorary academician in 2008.

Two of his paintings have been purchased by the Duchess of Devonshire for her home at Chatsworth House. His work has also been acquired by The Contemporary Arts Society of Wales, Ceredigion Museum and the Museum of Modern Art.

In his Dictionary of Artists in Britain David Buckman described Denis Curry as: “One of those rare artists whose work blends a deep knowledge of nature’s engineering structure with a poetic vision.

“His exploration of animal flight has produced unique and beautiful works.”

Denis was an active member of Fishguard Arts Society, attending the opening of its most recent exhibition at Picton Castle, where he also has two paintings, only last month.

“We are saddened by the passing of our longstanding and oldest member, Denis Curry at 104,” said the society’s Gaynor McMorrin.

“Denis with his wife Jenny has come to all our opening events for our exhibitions including the last one on April 6.

“Our thoughts are with Jenny, his wife.”