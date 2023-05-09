At around 3.55pm on Saturday, May 6, Angle RNLI were called after the person collapsed on a charter fishing vessel in the West Dale area and was initially unresponsive.

The boat was instructed to dock at Milford Haven.

A Port Authority patrol vessel attended with a defibrillator onboard, and shortly after, the lifeboat arrived and three crew members boarded with medical equipment.

"The vessel and crew were fishing in the West Dale area when the casualty collapsed and was initially unresponsive," said a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"The vessel requested assistance from the coastguard and were directed to proceed back towards Milford Haven to rendezvous with the lifeboat.

"The Port Authority patrol vessel Water Ranger was also in attendance due to them having a defibrillator onboard, and were on scene first with the vessel in the East channel where they put a crewman onboard.

"Shortly after, the lifeboat arrived on scene and transferred three casualties care trained crew members and medical equipment.

"The crew conducted an initial assessment of the casualty who was now conscious and alert. With a history of heart problems the casualty was treated for the symptoms of a heart attack, put on oxygen and monitored by the crew.

"The all-weather lifeboat was requested to divert to the Port Authority jetty to pick up paramedics and convey them out to the vessel."

Shortly after arriving at the jetty, coastguard rescue helicopter R187 arrived on scene (Image: Angle Lifeboat RNLI)

With the paramedics transferred onto the vessel near the Puma Energy jetty, the lifeboat escorted the vessel in to the Port Authority jetty where it could be tied alongside.

Members of the Dale coastguard rescue team were on scene to assist.

Shortly after arriving at the jetty, coastguard rescue helicopter R187 arrived on scene but was subsequently stood down as the paramedics were content they now had the situation under control.

The casualty was evacuated from the vessel and taken to hospital by ambulance.