DYFED-POWYS Police have issued an update after they were called to a crash involving a car and a truck on Monday.
The incident took place at around 4.40pm on the A40 near Letterston, opposite the Harp Inn.
The road remained open, and the incident was cleared by around 6pm.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and an Isuzu truck on the A40 Wolfscastle to Fishguard at approximately 4.40pm on Monday, May 8.”
