A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been jailed for breaching a domestic violence protection order the same day it was issued.
Rennie Dean Edwards, 55, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 25.
He admitted that on April 24, he breached a domestic violence protection order by being in the company of the victim at an address, with the order being put in place by the court to protect the victim earlier that same day.
He was jailed for two months due to a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders.’
