If you farm in Pembrokeshire, are under the age of 45, and can demonstrate your farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture then the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society wants to hear from you.

Brian Jones, Pembrokeshire County Show President, said: “We are looking for a local Pembrokeshire farmer who can demonstrate their farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture. "They also need to show consideration for the environment and habitat sensitivity on their farm as well as present an aesthetically pleasing example of farming in the county.”

Last year’s winner was Michael Williams, a dairy farmer from Puncheston. He farms conventionally using regenerative farming practices.

Want to make sure all the latest farming news from Wales is delivered straight to your door? Subscribe to the print edition of Wales Farmer on 0800 052 0198.

His emphasis is longevity of herd and sustainability of on-farm food production using low inputs and low disturbance methods.

Producing food and enhancing the environment to make for happy cows. Michael is signed up to the Regenerative Farming Plan with a net zero commitment by 2040.

The de Rutzen family have had a considerable influence in Pembrokeshire through their agricultural estates and diverse businesses interests over many years.

Baron John Fredrick De Rutzen was President of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society in 1936 and the Baron de Rutzen Trophy was produced in his memory. The third Baron served in the Welsh Guards and tragically died, aged 36, in 1944.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society gratefully acknowledges the generosity of J H Llewellin & family, of Kilbarth, Rudbaxton, Haverfordwest, for presenting the Baron de Rutzen Trophy to the Society.

This year’s entrants must be fully practising farmers within the county of Pembrokeshire and were under the age of 45 years on 1 January 2023.

Entries can either be by nomination or direct application online on the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society website at pembsshow.org

The closing date for nominations and applications is noon on Wednesday, May 31.