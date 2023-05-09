Coastguard rescue teams from Cardigan, New Quay and Fishguard, as well as both Cardigan RNLI Lifeboats, the HM Coastguard helicopter from St Athan, and Dyfed-Powys Police were involved in the search at Mwnt on Monday 8th May.

The Coastguard Search and Rescue team at the scene. (Image: HM Coastguard Fishguard)

The alarm was raised at about 5.15pm.

After a multi-agency search the woman was located by the coastguard and confirmed to be safe and well.

A police spokesperson said: “Concern was raised for the welfare of an individual near Mwnt Beach. A search was conducted and the individual in now safe.”

The Coastguard Search and Rescue team at Mwnt. (Image: HM Coastguard Fishguard)

A Cardigan Coastguard spokesperson added: “This was great team work working with our flank teams, the police and RNLI Cardigan Lifeboat.

“Remember if you see someone in difficulty on the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”