Angle RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 3.55pm on Sunday, May 7 after a 33ft yacht had suffered engine difficulties and was unable to sail.

The lifeboat launched and headed out the east channel where they located the yacht just south of Sheep Island.

The port authority patrol vessel Water Ranger was standing by on scene, but was unable to assist due to the size of the vessel.

Angle Lifeboat RNLI towed a stranded yacht back to Milford Haven on Sunday. (Image: Angle RNLI)

An Angle RNLI spokesperson said: “A tow was quickly rigged, and the crew commenced the hour long journey towards Milford Marina.

“Once off the entrance to the docks, the lifeboat brought the yacht into an alongside tow and stood by briefly while the lock gates opened for freeflow.

“With the gates now open, the lifeboat took the yacht through the lock gates and into the marina basin, where the yacht was then able to make its own way back to its berth.

“With no further assistance required from the lifeboat, the crew were stood down to return to station where the lifeboat was prepared for service once again by 6pm.”

Once off the entrance to the docks, the lifeboat brought the yacht into an alongside tow. (Image: Angle Lifeboat RNLI)

Angle RNLI was also called at 6.31am on Monday with reports of a “possible despondent person” near the water at Milford Haven.

After the lifeboat launched, the crew were informed that the woman was in the water.

A port authority pilot vessel was already at the scene, and when the lifeboat arrived, had recovered the woman from the water.

The woman was transferred on to the lifeboat and taken inside to be warmed up and treated by the casualty care trained crew.

She was taken to the port authority jetty were a coastguard rescue team from Dale were standing by.

An Angle RNLI spokesperson said: “The crew took the casualty into the pilot launch crews mess room where she could be warmed further.

“The crew continued to monitor the casualty until the arrival of an ambulance and a rapid response paramedic who then took over care of the female.

“A massive well done must go to the crew of the pilot vessel for their quick response and immediate care of the casualty.”