National Trust Cymru is looking for a tenant for their Lords Park Farm near Llansteffan.

The ideal tenant will have a passion for conservation and people and will run a diverse and resilient farming business on the idyllic property.

The Trust is looking for someone who can care for the 134-acre farm that overlooks where the Taf and Tywi estuaries meet in a way that benefits nature, people and the climate.

Lords Park has white-washed buildings, grassy pastures, flowering hay meadows, woodland, and a border of rich coastal scrub at Wharley Point, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

National Trust Cymru want nature-friendly farming to be at the heart of future aspirations for the farm, in line with the charity’s commitment to reversing the national decline of nature across the places in its care.

The Grade II listed, four-bedroom farmhouse dates back to the 19th century and has recently been sympathetically refurbished, and there is also an annex and wide range of traditional farm buildings.

National Trust Cymru has carried out refurbishments, repairs and maintenance on the property as well as beginning the expansion and enhancement of the habitats that run across the landscape.

They have planted a mix of broadleaved trees on neighbouring sleeper slopes and have left grasslands to thrive, with wildflowers benefitting pollinators such as bees.

The successful tenant will be an ambassador for nature-friendly farming and the Trust’s work and ambition. The tenancy would last for an initial fixed term of 10 years.

Picture: National Trust C J Taylor (Image: National Trust C J Taylor)

Meg Anthony, National Trust Cymru’s general manager for Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, said: “There is a rare opportunity here at Lords Park Farm to make a difference and deliver something special on this stunning clifftop location.

"Loss of nature and the changing climate are two huge threats we are facing, and tenant farmers play a vital role in helping to conserve landscapes and tackle these crises.

“We want to find someone who will put nature at the heart of all they do in running a diverse and resilient farming business.

"We are excited by the possibilities, with the new tenant being crucial to shaping the future for Lords Park Farm, bringing benefits to nature, the local community and for farming across the trust.

“As a conservation charity, we’re committed to increasing access to the outdoors.

"We have introduced 2km of new permissive footpaths across the landscape at Lords Park so that the people can access the farm and it can be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

“The new paths connect with the Wales Coast Path, which could also offer potential opportunities for diversification to a future tenant from the thousands of people that walk the 870-mile path each year.”

National Trust Cymru is holding a viewing day on May 17. Bookings are by appointment only email to wa.tenantenquiries@nationaltrust.org.uk. Full details of the letting including a promotional video can be viewed here: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133939904