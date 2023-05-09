Emma Price and Jago Clarke, both aged 21, are charged with causing the death of Camrose woman Ella Smith on the evening of June 13, 2021, following a collision on the B4341 at Portfield Gate near Haverfordwest.

Price, of Holloway, Haverfordwest, and Clarke, of Sunningdale Drive, Hubberston, Milford Haven, both face additional charges of causing serious injury to Daisy Buck by dangerous driving during the same alleged incident, and of driving an unlicensed and an uninsured vehicle.

The Crown Prosecution claims that Price was driving a Citroen C1 at the time of the alleged incident while Clarke was driving a Ford Ka.

Both defendants appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier today (Tuesday, 9 May). Neither submitted pleas.

Following the magistrates’ decision to decline jurisdiction in all charges, the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

The matter will now resume on June 6 when pleas are expected to be entered.

Both defendants were released on unconditional bail.