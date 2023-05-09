Alena Harries, 37, of Vineyard Vale, was behind the wheel of an Audi A3 whilst disqualified on Vineyard Vale on February 27 and March 2.

She was also caught driving Ford Tourneo on the same road on March 1.

She admitted all three offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

The Magistrate sentenced Harries to eight weeks for each of these offences, running concurrently. These were suspended for a year.

She was also banned from driving for 27 months, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.

Harries also faced three charges of driving without insurance relating to each of those incidents, to which she pleaded guilty. Her driving record was endorsed for each of these offences, but she was handed no separate penalty.