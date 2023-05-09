The defendants were charged with driving without insurance, drink driving, driving with faulty tyres, and driving without a qualified passenger and without ‘L’ plates while a learner.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

KATIE LOVELL, 61, of Brawdy in Pembrokeshire, was caught driving without insurance.

Lovell was stopped on the A487 between Newgale and Pen y Cwm in Haverfordwest on October 19 last year.

She pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving after her licence had been revoked in January 2021.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 24, Lovell was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 in costs.

She also received six points.

JAKE KAL, 19, of Cormorant Close in Haverfordwest, was caught drink driving, and driving with three faulty tyres.

Kal was stopped on the A478 at Tenby on August 28 last year.

The front right and back right tyres of his BMW 120D M Sport had the ply or cord exposed, while the front left wheel had a structural failure.

After switching his pleas to guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 26, Kal was fined £108 for each of the three offences.

And on December 22 last year, he was stopped on the A40 at Haverfordwest. When breathalysed, Kal recorded 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, where the legal limit is 35.

He admitted drink driving in court on April 26 and was fined £162.

He must also pay £330 in costs and a £194 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for a year.

MICHELLE TALBOT, 47, of Trafalgar Road in Haverfordwest, was caught driving without a qualified passengers and without learner plates while only holding a provisional licence.

Talbot was stopped for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence on the A4076 in Milford Haven on August 30 last year.

After initially pleading not guilty, she admitted the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

She was fined £69, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £26 surcharge. Talbot had three points put on her licence.