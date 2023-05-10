Daniel Holmes, 28, of Moir Gardens, Laugharne, admitted four charges of criminal damage at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

The first charge related to September 9 when he damaged a door of The Three Mariners pub in Laugharne.

The second charge related to December 29 in Ammanford, when he damaged a Dyfed-Powys Police cell to the value of £168.

The third charge related to December 28 when he damaged two window panes of The Three Mariners pub in Laugharne.

The fourth charge related to December 29 in Carmarthenshire when he damaged a Dyfed-Powys Police van to the value of £132.

He was given an 18-month community order and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work. He also had to pay £300 compensation.

He was also made subject of a restraining order which includes not entering The Three Mariners Pub. He must also pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.