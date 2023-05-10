Lisa Ruth Mathias, 37, of Pentre Gardens, St Clears, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

She was caught on March 18 doing 86mph in a Ford Focus on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses bypass where the limit is 60mph.

She was fined £215, given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £86 surcharge and £90 costs.

Graham Laurance Baxter, 36, of Water Street, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 24.

He was caught on November 27 doing 57mph in a Vauxhall Zafira on the M4 westbound at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £52, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £21 surcharge and £90 costs.

Joe Greig, 24, of Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

He was caught on January 14 doing more than the 30mph limit on the A40 Penblewin, Narberth, in a Volkswagen Scirocco.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £506 fine, £202 surcharge and £110 costs.

Richard Ian Johns, 66, of Slebech, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 27.

He was caught on February 25 doing 76mph in a BMW 3 series on the A40 trunk road at Travellers Rest, Carmarthen, where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £500, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £200 surcharge and £90 costs.

Terence Malcolm Pickering, 79, of Cynwyl Elfed, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 27.

He was caught on February 17 doing 52mph in a Nissan X-Trail on the B4333 Hermon where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £440, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Safiya Jane F Rooney, 25, of Garden Meadows Park, Tenby, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 27.

She was caught on February 24 doing 78mph in a Vauxhall Corsa on the A40 Llanllwch where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £361, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £144 surcharge and £90 costs.

Margaret Mary Alman, 85, of Penally, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

She was caught on October 26 doing 36mph in a Fiat Panda on the A478 Begelly, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Saffron Howe, 21, of St Martin’s Park, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

She was caught on January 19 doing 50mph in a Fiat 500 on the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Penblewin, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £440, given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Sophie John, 30, of Charles Street, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

She was caught on October 7 doing 55mph in an MG HS Exclusive on C3006 Meadow View, Robeston Wathen, where the limit is 40mph.

She was fined £76, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £90 costs.

Alison Mary Turner, 59, of Crowhill Road, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 2.

She was caught on February 21 doing 52mph in a Renault Clio on the A477 Johnston, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £628, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £251 surcharge and £90 costs.