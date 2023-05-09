Jeremy Allen, 23, was driving his Hyundai car along Station Road, Saundersfoot in the early hours of December 20 when he failed to negotiate a sharp left hand bend.

“He crossed the carriageway, travelled through a hedge and damaged a telegraph pole and an electricity pole,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers when Allen appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday, 9 May).

“Police were alerted by the person who discovered that the defendant had driven his vehicle into their garden.”

Ms Rivers went on to say that a roadside breath test proved positive and Allen was taken to a police custody suite where he gave further readings.

The lowest reading confirmed he had 62 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Allen, of Rowson Farm, Tanners Lane, Templeton, pleaded guilty to driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“This was during the lead-up to Christmas and he stopped for a drink with his colleagues,” he said. “Regrettably he decided to drive home and the brakes of his car failed."

After listening to the facts, magistrates fined Allen £350 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

“This could have been a very serious situation," commented the presiding magistrate, "but thankfully nobody else has been involved.”