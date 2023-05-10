The countdown begins to a new foodbank which will be opening in Haverfordwest town centre next week.

The latest outlet will be at The Hive Youth Centre in Goshawk which will be open on Mondays and Fridays between 10am and 2pm.

The project forms part of the PATCH programme to re-establish foodbanks back into the communities they serve.

The Hive Youth Centre foodbank will be officially opened next Monday, May 15, and all are invited to go along to the opening.